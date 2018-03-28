EthBet Market Cap Achieves $725,833.00 (EBET)

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, EthBet has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. EthBet has a total market cap of $725,833.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00724867 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012625 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00146744 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EthBet Profile

EthBet was first traded on September 9th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,503,600 tokens. EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject. The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet. The official website for EthBet is ethbet.io.

Buying and Selling EthBet

EthBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy EthBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthBet must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

