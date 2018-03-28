Ethbits (ETBS) Price Tops $1.92

Ethbits (CURRENCY:ETBS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Ethbits has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $13,199.00 worth of Ethbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethbits has traded up 92.2% against the dollar. One Ethbits token can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00023864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethbits alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002793 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00739733 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012436 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00150260 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00192001 BTC.

About Ethbits

Ethbits’ launch date was April 15th, 2017. Ethbits’ total supply is 1,634,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,604 tokens. Ethbits’ official Twitter account is @ethbits. The official website for Ethbits is www.ethbits.com. The Reddit community for Ethbits is /r/Ethbits.

Buying and Selling Ethbits

Ethbits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Ethbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbits must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethbits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethbits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.