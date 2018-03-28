Ethbits Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Million (CRYPTO:ETBS)

Ethbits (CURRENCY:ETBS) traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Ethbits has traded up 103% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethbits token can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00025692 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Ethbits has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $11,081.00 worth of Ethbits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00718792 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00147387 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ethbits Token Profile

Ethbits launched on April 15th, 2017. Ethbits’ total supply is 1,634,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,604 tokens. Ethbits’ official Twitter account is @ethbits. Ethbits’ official website is www.ethbits.com. The Reddit community for Ethbits is /r/Ethbits.

Buying and Selling Ethbits

Ethbits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Ethbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbits must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

