Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Position Raised by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 141.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $250.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $208.81 and a fifty-two week high of $277.17. The firm has a market cap of $10,310.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $7.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.58, for a total value of $244,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Doucette sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $72,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,032.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $279.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Sunday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.13.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

