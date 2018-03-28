Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating Sells 338,271 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 338,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $7,201,789.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 561,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,093. The company has a market cap of $2,770.00 and a P/E ratio of 265.25. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $297.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,285,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,350,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,568,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

