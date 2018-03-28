Evotion Market Cap Hits $129,025.00 (EVO)

Evotion (CURRENCY:EVO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Evotion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Evotion has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Evotion has a total market cap of $129,025.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Evotion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00724378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012678 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00145825 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Evotion Coin Profile

Evotion’s total supply is 3,264,594 coins. The official website for Evotion is evotion.info.

Evotion Coin Trading

Evotion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Evotion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evotion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evotion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

