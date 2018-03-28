Evraz (EVRZF) vs. Acerinox (ANIOY) Head to Head Survey

Evraz (OTCMKTS: EVRZF) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Acerinox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evraz and Acerinox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evraz $10.83 billion 0.82 N/A N/A N/A Acerinox $5.23 billion 0.73 $264.65 million $0.63 10.97

Acerinox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evraz.

Profitability

This table compares Evraz and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evraz N/A N/A N/A Acerinox 5.55% 14.53% 7.07%

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Evraz does not pay a dividend. Acerinox pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Evraz and Acerinox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evraz 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerinox 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Acerinox beats Evraz on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products worldwide. The company operates through Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other segments. Its flat stainless steel products include billets, black coils, circles, cold rolled coils and sheets, engraved coils/sheets, flat bars, hot rolled coils and sheets, plates, and slabs. The companys long stainless steel products comprise angles, black bars, cold drawn bars, cold rolled reinforced bars and coils, color coated wires, hexagonal wire rods, hot rolled reinforced bars and coils, peeled bars, profiles, reinforcement wires, wires, and wire rods, as well as various stainless steel grades. Acerinox, S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

