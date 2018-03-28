Ex One (XONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ex One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $31,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $311,791 in the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ex One by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 316,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ex One by 48.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Ark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ex One by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 696,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 182,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ex One by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ex One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ex One stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.41. Ex One has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Ex One had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ex One will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ex One

The ExOne Company is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The Company’s business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines.

