ExclusiveCoin Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00011805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $51,385.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 4,514,989 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

