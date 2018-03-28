Expedia Inc (EXPE) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 251.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 900 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BidaskClub cut Expedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Argus cut Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Expedia to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expedia from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Expedia from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Expedia stock opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16,221.73, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Expedia Inc has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Expedia had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. Expedia’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

