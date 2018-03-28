Express (EXPR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Express (NYSE:EXPR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Express earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.4974820288685 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Express stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,887. Express has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $573.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Express had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Express will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Express to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price objective on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Express from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Express

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

