Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Position in ExxonMobil (XOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,309 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $19,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,978,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366,636 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 136,463.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 37,429.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,256 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 22.6% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,818,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,570 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 34.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,841,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,700 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ExxonMobil stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.55. 858,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,452,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $313,572.19, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $89.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. ExxonMobil’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is presently 66.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.60 to $82.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

