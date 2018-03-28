ExxonMobil (XOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ExxonMobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.45. ExxonMobil reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExxonMobil will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Vetr lowered ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC raised ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.60 to $82.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of ExxonMobil stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,805,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $313,572.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

