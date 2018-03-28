ExxonMobil (XOM) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 8th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $308,868.59, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. ExxonMobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.52%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr cut ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.60 to $82.50 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

