Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Facebook by 999.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 121,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 110,570 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,976,000 after buying an additional 49,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 152,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $25,441,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $6,635,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,533,447.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,745,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,210,464 in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.88. 19,436,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,663,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $464,974.28, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Facebook Inc has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. analysts anticipate that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

