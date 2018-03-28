Factom (CRYPTO:FCT) Price Reaches $23.41 on Top Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Factom has a market capitalization of $204.73 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.41 or 0.00295380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BCEX, Cryptopia and Qryptos. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00720482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012665 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00146568 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029835 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,745,102 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official website is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain to Business and Governments Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash. Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues. Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Qryptos, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Poloniex and BCEX. It is not presently possible to buy Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Factom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.