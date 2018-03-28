Fantomcoin (FCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,001.00

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Fantomcoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Fantomcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantomcoin has a market capitalization of $856,861.00 and approximately $1,001.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000656 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fantomcoin (CRYPTO:FCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 7,087,936 coins. Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin. Fantomcoin’s official website is fantomcoin.org.

Fantomcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Fantomcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantomcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantomcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

