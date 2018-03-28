Farmland Partners (FPI) & RMR Group (RMR) Financial Comparison

Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Farmland Partners and RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 5 1 0 2.17 RMR Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus price target of $9.15, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. RMR Group has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.34%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than RMR Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and RMR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $46.22 million 6.14 $7.91 million $0.00 -852,000.00 RMR Group $271.73 million 7.94 $42.29 million $5.56 12.45

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Farmland Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RMR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Farmland Partners pays out -5,100,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RMR Group pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmland Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 17.12% 2.08% 0.74% RMR Group 23.35% 10.86% 8.24%

Volatility and Risk

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMR Group has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RMR Group beats Farmland Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership). All of the Company’s assets are held by, and its operations are primarily conducted through, the Operating Partnership and the subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership. The Company’s principal investment focus is on farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America, however, it may seek to acquire farmland outside of North America. It also may acquire properties related to farming, such as grain storage facilities, grain elevators, feedlots, cold storage facilities, processing plants and distribution centers, as well as livestock farms or ranches. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned approximately 115,489 acres, as well as eight grain storage facilities.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings. As of June 30, 2016, RMR LLC managed over 1,300 properties, which were located in 48 states, Washington, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada.

