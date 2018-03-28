Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Share Price

Press coverage about Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ambac Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6297379070818 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $683.74, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.78. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $22.02.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 52.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

AMBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations.

