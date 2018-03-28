Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gamco Investors (GBL) Share Price

Press coverage about Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gamco Investors earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 45.7913139319869 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gamco Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Gamco Investors stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.41. Gamco Investors has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.07, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a negative return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. Gamco Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.09%.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment.

