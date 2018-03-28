Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $138.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8,289.08, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $223.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.76%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $3,532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group set a $133.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $142.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, our mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

