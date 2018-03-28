FedEx (FDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx updated its FY18 guidance to $15.00-15.40 EPS.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $234.70. 665,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,253.32, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $182.89 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens set a $306.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.66.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total transaction of $802,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $11,894,336.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,105.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

