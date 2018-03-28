Investec upgraded shares of Fenner (LON:FENR) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has GBX 610 ($8.43) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 425 ($5.87).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FENR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fenner from GBX 400 ($5.53) to GBX 425 ($5.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.53) target price on shares of Fenner in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.87) target price on shares of Fenner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fenner from GBX 380 ($5.25) to GBX 415 ($5.73) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Fenner from GBX 450 ($6.22) to GBX 500 ($6.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fenner presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 485 ($6.70).

Get Fenner alerts:

Fenner (LON:FENR) opened at GBX 609.50 ($8.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.11 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,386.11. Fenner has a 52 week low of GBX 279 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 509.50 ($7.04).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fenner (LON:FENR) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/fenner-fenr-upgraded-to-hold-by-investec-updated.html.

About Fenner

Fenner PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The Company’s business segments include Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions is engaged in the manufacture of rubber ply belting, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications with complementary service operations, which design, install, monitor, maintain and operate conveyor systems for mining and industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fenner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.