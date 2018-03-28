Ferrexpo (FXPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Monday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 251.70 ($3.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The firm has a market cap of $1,840.00 and a PE ratio of 629.25. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 136.88 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.60 ($4.51).

A number of brokerages have commented on FXPO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 247.64 ($3.42) to GBX 340 ($4.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.04) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.32) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.71 ($3.26).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

