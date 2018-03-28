Fidelity Southern (LION) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

News coverage about Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity Southern earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6414608118362 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Fidelity Southern stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 13,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,445. Fidelity Southern has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $624.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.06%. analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fidelity Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Fidelity Southern news, Director William C. Lankford, Jr. sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $56,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,571.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 524 shares of company stock valued at $12,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

