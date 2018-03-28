Fifth Third Bank (FITB) Holdings Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,873 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fifth Third Bank worth $36,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bank by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,875.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,127. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bank stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,119. The company has a market capitalization of $22,065.86, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Fifth Third Bank has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Fifth Third Bank’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Fifth Third Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

