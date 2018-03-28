Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $326,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 677.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,067. The firm has a market cap of $121,101.26, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 82.72% and a net margin of 34.09%. research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/financial-advocates-investment-management-invests-326000-in-novo-nordisk-a-s-nvo-updated.html.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.