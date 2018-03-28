Financial Analysis: AAON (AAON) & Its Competitors

AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) is one of 82 public companies in the “BUILDING PRODS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AAON to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AAON and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON 0 0 0 0 N/A AAON Competitors 426 1958 2237 97 2.42

As a group, “BUILDING PRODS” companies have a potential upside of 12.76%. Given AAON’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AAON has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAON and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AAON $405.23 million $54.49 million 37.18 AAON Competitors $3.38 billion $212.40 million 3.32

AAON’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AAON. AAON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of AAON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “BUILDING PRODS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AAON has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON’s peers have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AAON pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BUILDING PRODS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 32.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AAON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON 13.45% 22.34% 17.42% AAON Competitors 5.14% 38.42% 5.14%

About AAON

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps and coils. Its products serve the commercial and industrial new construction and replacement markets. Its rooftop and condensing unit markets consist of units installed on commercial or industrial structures of less than 10 stories in height. Its air handling units, self-contained units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms and coils are applicable to all sizes of commercial and industrial buildings. The replacement market consists of products installed to replace existing units/components that are worn or damaged.

