Financial Comparison: Pacific Drilling (PACDQ) versus Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG)

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS: PACDQ) and Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $769.47 million 0.01 -$37.15 million ($20.58) -0.03 Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New $1.01 billion 2.26 -$5.40 million N/A N/A

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -101.35% -17.63% -7.68% Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Summary

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New beats Pacific Drilling on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A. is an international offshore drilling contractor. The Company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry through the use of high-specification rigs. The Company’s primary business is to contract its high-specification rigs, related equipment and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill wells for its clients. The Company is engaged in drillships segment. The Company focuses on the high-specification segment of the floating rig market. The Company considers high-specification requirements to include rigs in water depths of approximately 7,500 feet or projects requiring advanced operating capabilities, such as hook-loads (>800 tons), accommodations (over 200 beds), mud storage and pumping capacity, and deck-load and space capabilities. The Company’s contract drillships operate in the deepwater regions of the United States, Gulf of Mexico and Nigeria.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships. The Company’s drilling units include Leiv Eiriksson, Ocean Rig Corcovado, Ocean Rig Poseidon, Ocean Rig Mykonos, Ocean Rig Mylos, Ocean Rig Skyros and Ocean Rig Athena. In addition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, provides supervisory management services including onshore management to its operating drilling units and drilling units under construction.

