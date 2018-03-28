Financial Comparison: Yintech Investment (YIN) versus Its Rivals

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ: YIN) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Yintech Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yintech Investment and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yintech Investment $362.46 million $71.13 million 9.78 Yintech Investment Competitors $2.91 billion $409.21 million -21.15

Yintech Investment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Yintech Investment. Yintech Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Yintech Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Yintech Investment has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yintech Investment’s peers have a beta of 3.44, meaning that their average share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yintech Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yintech Investment 19.38% 14.84% 12.85% Yintech Investment Competitors 12.63% 7.24% 7.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yintech Investment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yintech Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yintech Investment Competitors 674 3640 4248 187 2.45

Yintech Investment presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.46%. As a group, “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies have a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Yintech Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yintech Investment is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Yintech Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Yintech Investment pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 59.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Yintech Investment is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Yintech Investment beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. The Company facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold, and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. The Company provides its customers with various services, such as account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. On the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange, the Company serves as counterparty to its customers’ trades. On the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Company serves as an agent and does not hold principal positions. The Company’s services include investor education, market information provision and research. Its research services include research reports, online lectures, live market commentaries and quantitative analysis.

