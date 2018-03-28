Financial Contrast: Melco PBL (MLCO) & Its Rivals

Melco PBL (NASDAQ: MLCO) is one of 94 public companies in the “LEISURE SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Melco PBL to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Melco PBL alerts:

Melco PBL pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Melco PBL pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 43.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Melco PBL lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Melco PBL has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco PBL’s peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Melco PBL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco PBL 6.47% 13.83% 5.13% Melco PBL Competitors 0.62% 36.60% 3.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Melco PBL and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Melco PBL $5.28 billion $347.00 million 40.93 Melco PBL Competitors $2.91 billion $263.57 million 9.70

Melco PBL has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Melco PBL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Melco PBL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Melco PBL and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco PBL 0 2 12 0 2.86 Melco PBL Competitors 569 2476 4143 114 2.52

Melco PBL currently has a consensus target price of $27.53, indicating a potential downside of 2.51%. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 6.18%. Given Melco PBL’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Melco PBL has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Melco PBL beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Melco PBL

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco PBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco PBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.