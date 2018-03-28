Chemours (NYSE:CC) and Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Critical Analysis

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE: PAH) and Chemours (NYSE:CC) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Platform Specialty Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Chemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Platform Specialty Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Chemours shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Platform Specialty Products and Chemours, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platform Specialty Products 0 2 3 0 2.60 Chemours 0 2 7 0 2.78

Platform Specialty Products presently has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.07%. Chemours has a consensus target price of $58.94, suggesting a potential upside of 27.59%. Given Platform Specialty Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Platform Specialty Products is more favorable than Chemours.

Profitability

This table compares Platform Specialty Products and Chemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platform Specialty Products -7.84% 7.69% 2.21% Chemours 12.06% 115.54% 10.83%

Risk and Volatility

Platform Specialty Products has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemours has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chemours pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Platform Specialty Products does not pay a dividend. Chemours pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Platform Specialty Products and Chemours’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platform Specialty Products $3.78 billion 0.73 -$296.20 million ($1.03) -9.31 Chemours $6.18 billion 1.36 $746.00 million $3.90 11.85

Chemours has higher revenue and earnings than Platform Specialty Products. Platform Specialty Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemours, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chemours beats Platform Specialty Products on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions. This segment also provides functional conversion coatings that are applied to metals to enhance corrosion resistance and paint adhesion; hard-coated films, which are used for the membrane switch in the touch screen markets; production and drilling fluids used in subsea control systems; solid sheet printing elements for use in flexographic printing and platemaking processes; liquid products to produce printing plates; and printing equipment. The Agricultural Solutions segment offers fungicides and biofungicides to prevent the spread of fungi and other diseases in crops; herbicides to control unwanted plants; insecticides, bioinsecticides, and acaricides; biostimulants and nutrition products; and seed treatment products, which are applied to seed before planting, as well as animal health products, such as honey bee protective miticides and veterinary vaccines. The company was formerly known as Platform Acquisition Holdings Limited and changed its name to Platform Specialty Products Corporation in October 2013. Platform Specialty Products Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins. The Chemical Solutions segment is a North American provider of industrial chemicals used in gold production, oil and gas, water treatment and other industries. It delivers customized solutions with a range of industrial and specialty chemical products for markets, including plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, industrial, mining and oil refining. Its products include titanium dioxide, refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins and a portfolio of mining and industrial chemicals, including sodium cyanide. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operates 26 production facilities located in 10 countries.

