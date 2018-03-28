Financial Contrast: Swatch Group (SWGAY) versus StoneMor Partners (STON)

Swatch Group (OTCMKTS: SWGAY) and StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swatch Group and StoneMor Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swatch Group $7.67 billion 1.77 $582.78 million N/A N/A StoneMor Partners $326.23 million 0.74 -$32.49 million N/A N/A

Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than StoneMor Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swatch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of StoneMor Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of StoneMor Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Swatch Group and StoneMor Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A StoneMor Partners -10.42% -22.16% -1.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Swatch Group and StoneMor Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swatch Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 StoneMor Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00

StoneMor Partners has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given StoneMor Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneMor Partners is more favorable than Swatch Group.

Dividends

Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. StoneMor Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Risk & Volatility

Swatch Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneMor Partners has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Swatch Group beats StoneMor Partners on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components and systems, as well as sports timing activities. The company is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, watch case polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch glasses, watch dials and bracelets, watch hands, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, it engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate project and property management, reinsurance, and finance businesses. The Swatch Group AG offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Calvin Klein, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The company markets its products through a distribution network; network of Tourbillon and Hour Passion multibrand watch and jewelry boutiques and monobrand stores; and online stores. The Swatch Group AG is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes. The Company operates through two segments: Cemetery Operations and Funeral Homes. Its Cemetery Operations segment sells interment rights, caskets, burial vaults, cremation niches, markers and other cemetery related merchandise. Its Funeral Homes segment offers a range of services, including family consultation, final expense insurance products, the removal and preparation of remains, provision of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, worship and performance of funeral services, and transportation services. It sells cemetery products and services both at the time of death, which it refers to as at-need, and prior to the time of death, which it refers to as pre-need. It operates approximately 310 cemeteries in over 30 states and Puerto Rico, and approximately 100 funeral homes in over 20 states and Puerto Rico.

