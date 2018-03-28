Financial Contrast: Valvoline (VVV) vs. Green Plains (GPRE)

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Valvoline and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline 10.37% -148.14% 14.25% Green Plains 1.70% -3.33% -1.31%

Risk & Volatility

Valvoline has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Valvoline shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Valvoline shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Green Plains shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valvoline pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Green Plains pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Valvoline pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Green Plains pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valvoline and Green Plains’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline $2.08 billion 2.10 $304.00 million $1.09 20.04 Green Plains $3.60 billion 0.19 $61.06 million $1.23 13.54

Valvoline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valvoline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Valvoline and Green Plains, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline 1 4 2 0 2.14 Green Plains 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valvoline presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Green Plains has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.16%. Given Green Plains’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Valvoline.

Summary

Green Plains beats Valvoline on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc. (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers. Its Quick Lubes segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market through platforms, including its franchised Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) stores and Express Care. Its International segment sells Valvoline and other branded products through its affiliates, joint ventures, licensees and independent distributors. Its products include All Climate, DuraBlend and MaxLife.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc. is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership. The ethanol production segment includes production of ethanol, distillers grains and corn oil. The agribusiness and energy services segment includes grain procurement. The food and food ingredients segment includes a cattle feedlot operation. The Company’s master limited partnership, Green Plains Partners LP (the partnership), provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses.

