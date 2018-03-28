Financial Review: British American Tobacco (BTI) vs. Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 0 1 9 0 2.90 Imperial Brands 0 4 1 0 2.20

British American Tobacco currently has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.41%. Given British American Tobacco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe British American Tobacco is more favorable than Imperial Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of British American Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $26.15 billion 4.59 $48.37 billion N/A N/A Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.82 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

British American Tobacco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Imperial Brands.

Dividends

British American Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Volatility & Risk

British American Tobacco has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

British American Tobacco beats Imperial Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA). The Asia-Pacific segment includes its operations in various countries, including Australia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The Americas segment includes its operations in various countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Venezuela. The Western Europe segment includes its operations in various countries, including Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Romania, Spain, Italy, Poland and Croatia/Balkans. The EEMEA segment includes its operations in various countries, including Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria and Algeria.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets segment includes Iraq, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, and also includes Premium Cigar and Fontem Ventures. The Returns Markets North segment includes Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. The Returns Markets South segment includes France, Spain and its African markets, including Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco. Its businesses include Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers.

