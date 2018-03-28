Financial Review: Walmart (WMT) versus Bloomin' Brands (BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Bloomin' Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Walmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bloomin' Brands pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walmart pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Walmart has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years. Walmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloomin' Brands and Walmart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin' Brands $4.21 billion 0.54 $100.24 million $0.98 24.88 Walmart $500.34 billion 0.52 $9.86 billion $3.27 26.82

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Bloomin' Brands. Bloomin' Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Bloomin' Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Walmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Bloomin' Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Walmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bloomin' Brands has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walmart has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bloomin' Brands and Walmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin' Brands 2 7 3 0 2.08 Walmart 0 16 13 0 2.45

Bloomin' Brands presently has a consensus price target of $22.78, indicating a potential downside of 6.57%. Walmart has a consensus price target of $101.48, indicating a potential upside of 15.70%. Given Walmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walmart is more favorable than Bloomin' Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin' Brands and Walmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin' Brands 2.38% 133.73% 5.41% Walmart 1.97% 16.85% 6.51%

Summary

Walmart beats Bloomin' Brands on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casual, upscale casual and fine dining restaurants. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes all brands operating in the United States. The International segment includes brands operating outside the United States. As of December 25, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of four restaurant concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. OSI Restaurant Partners, LLC (OSI) is the Company’s primary operating entity. New Private Restaurant Properties, LLC (PRP), an indirect subsidiary of the Company, leases the Company-owned restaurant properties to OSI’s subsidiaries. As of December 25, 2016, the Company owned and operated 1,276 restaurants and franchised 240 restaurants across 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc., formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes the Company’s mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart brands, as well as digital retail. The Walmart International segment consists of the Company’s operations outside of the United States, including various retail Websites. The Sam’s Club segment includes the warehouse membership clubs in the United States, as well as samsclub.com. The Company operates approximately 11,600 stores under 59 banners in 28 countries and e-commerce Websites in 11 countries.

