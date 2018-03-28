Analyzing Caterpillar (CAT) and The Competition

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “MACHINERY” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Caterpillar to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Caterpillar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caterpillar 1.66% 28.69% 5.27% Caterpillar Competitors 3.79% 14.11% 4.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caterpillar and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caterpillar $45.46 billion $754.00 million 115.49 Caterpillar Competitors $3.86 billion $259.46 million 2.64

Caterpillar has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Caterpillar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Caterpillar has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caterpillar’s rivals have a beta of 1.73, indicating that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Caterpillar pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Caterpillar pays out 247.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 34.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Caterpillar has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Caterpillar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Caterpillar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caterpillar and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caterpillar 1 7 14 0 2.59 Caterpillar Competitors 585 3002 2923 84 2.38

Caterpillar presently has a consensus target price of $170.89, indicating a potential upside of 17.44%. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies have a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Caterpillar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Caterpillar is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Caterpillar beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through segments, including Construction Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction; Resource Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in mining, quarry, waste and material handling applications; Energy & Transportation, which supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail and industrial applications, including Cat machines; Financial Products segment, which provides financing and related services, and All Other operating segments, which includes activities, such as product management and development, and manufacturing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires and rims, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, and sealing and connecting components for Cat products.

