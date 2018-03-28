Critical Review: Provident Financial (PROV) versus Sussex Bancorp (SBBX)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ: PROV) and Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sussex Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sussex Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Provident Financial pays out 430.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sussex Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Sussex Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 1.63% 3.94% 0.42% Sussex Bancorp 12.94% 8.98% 0.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and Sussex Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $73.24 million 1.87 $5.20 million $0.13 140.86 Sussex Bancorp $43.98 million 5.44 $5.69 million $1.10 27.41

Sussex Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Financial. Sussex Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Provident Financial and Sussex Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sussex Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Sussex Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Given Sussex Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sussex Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Sussex Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Sussex Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sussex Bancorp beats Provident Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments: Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds, as well as trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

Sussex Bancorp Company Profile

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.