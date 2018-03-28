Finish Line (FINL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Finish Line earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.5222022044263 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FINL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Finish Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Finish Line stock remained flat at $$13.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,628,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,024. Finish Line has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $557.71, a PE ratio of -49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.28%.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

