Finish Line (FINL) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) has been given a $14.00 price target by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FINL. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Finish Line in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Get Finish Line alerts:

Shares of Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.44, a P/E ratio of -49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Finish Line has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its position in shares of Finish Line by 5,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/finish-line-finl-given-a-14-00-price-target-by-canaccord-genuity-analysts.html.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.