Finish Line (FINL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen upgraded Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price objective on Finish Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of Finish Line (FINL) opened at $13.90 on Monday. Finish Line has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.44, a PE ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Finish Line by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Finish Line by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Finish Line by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Finish Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC lifted its holdings in Finish Line by 5,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

