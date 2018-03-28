Casella Waste Systems Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (CWST)

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) – Equities researchers at First Analysis upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.39. 171,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.61. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $994.05, a P/E ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Edmond Coletta sold 25,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 3,108 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $82,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

