First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf (RWU.B) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf (TSE:RWU.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf stock remained flat at $C$18.24 during trading on Wednesday. First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf has a 52-week low of C$16.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.27.

