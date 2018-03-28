First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (RWU.B)

First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf (TSE:RWU.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf stock remained flat at $C$18.24 on Wednesday. First Asset Msci Usa Lr Wgtd Unhedg Etf has a 12-month low of C$16.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.27.

