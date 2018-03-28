First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBIZ. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 22,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,477. The firm has a market cap of $220.00, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $28.43.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 7.13%. sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Charles H. Batson sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $49,282.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $31,663.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $497,955.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock worth $106,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/first-business-financial-services-fbiz-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.