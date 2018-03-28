First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 511 Shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Aetna were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AET. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Aetna during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aetna by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Aetna during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Aetna during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aetna by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aetna alerts:

Aetna stock opened at $168.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55,825.43, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. Aetna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.24 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

AET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 511 Shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/first-commonwealth-financial-corp-pa-reduces-position-in-aetna-inc-aet-updated.html.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.