First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Community Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 44.7729553982491 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of First Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $498.71, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.68.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 17.67%.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised First Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other First Community Bancshares news, President Gary R. Mills bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David D. Brown sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $28,477.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,358.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,400 shares of company stock worth $40,275. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a Division of First Community Bank, in Tennessee.

