First Hawaiian (FHB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,270. The firm has a market cap of $3,820.88, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “First Hawaiian (FHB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/first-hawaiian-fhb-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc, formerly BancWest Corporation, is a bank holding company. The Company owns First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, which includes the financial products and services it provides to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers; Commercial Banking, which includes its corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards, and Treasury and Other, which includes its treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.