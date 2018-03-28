First Majestic Silver (AG) vs. Its Peers Critical Contrast

First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) is one of 138 public companies in the “METALS-NON FERR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare First Majestic Silver to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “METALS-NON FERR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Majestic Silver and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 1 4 1 0 2.00 First Majestic Silver Competitors 1027 3515 3718 164 2.36

First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 79.16%. As a group, “METALS-NON FERR” companies have a potential upside of 19.34%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver’s peers have a beta of 2.90, meaning that their average share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Majestic Silver and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $252.29 million -$53.27 million -18.97 First Majestic Silver Competitors $5.71 billion $442.89 million -8.73

First Majestic Silver’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -21.12% -1.00% -0.75% First Majestic Silver Competitors -153.78% -11.24% 0.56%

Summary

First Majestic Silver peers beat First Majestic Silver on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe. Its segments in Mexico are Santa Elena, La Encantada, La Parrilla, Del Toro, San Martin and La Guitarra. Its segment in Canada is Coins and Bullion Sales, and the segment in Europe is Silver Sales. The Company owns and operates approximately six producing silver mines: the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine and Santa Elena Silver Mine. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Majestic Plata, S.A. de C.V., Minera El Pilon, S.A. de C.V., Minera La Encantada, S.A. de C.V., Majestic Services, S.A. de C.V., Santa Elena Oro y Plata, S.A. de C.V. and FMS Trading AG.

