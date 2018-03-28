First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Position Lowered by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $657,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $2,388,662. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,543.26, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $154.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

